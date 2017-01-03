Burundi leader hints at fourth electi...

Burundi leader hints at fourth election run in 2020

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: New Vision

Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza, whose controversial election to a third term in 2015 triggered a political crisis, hinted Friday he might seek a fourth term in office. "As we are in a state governed by law and if the people say they approve running without violating the law, if the people request it, we won't betray the confidence of the country, we won't betray the confidence of the people," Nkurunziza said at a meeting in the southeastern town of Rutana where he took questions from the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15) Jun '15 QUITTNER June 5 2015 2
clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14) Nov '14 abdi 2
News Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Job recruiting site (Jun '14) Jun '14 Highrisein 1
News Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11) Apr '14 almusli aqulmuslim 15
News the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Abdul Namahoro 1
News Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13) Sep '13 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,981 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,356

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC