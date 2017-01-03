Burundi leader hints at fourth election run in 2020

Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza, whose controversial election to a third term in 2015 triggered a political crisis, hinted Friday he might seek a fourth term in office. "As we are in a state governed by law and if the people say they approve running without violating the law, if the people request it, we won't betray the confidence of the country, we won't betray the confidence of the people," Nkurunziza said at a meeting in the southeastern town of Rutana where he took questions from the public.

