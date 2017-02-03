Burundi government releases scores of...

Burundi government releases scores of prisoners

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Jurist

Included in those released were prisoners accused of endangering state security. This group of 300 released prisoners is expected to be the first of 2,500.

Chicago, IL

