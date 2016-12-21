Burundi: Four Arrested After Minister...

Burundi: Four Arrested After Minister Assassinated

Read more: AllAfrica.com

A woman, two guards and the owner of "Chez Andr" restaurant have been arrested for investigation following the assassination of the Minister of Water and Environment. Emmanuel Niyonkuru, 54, was killed on 1 January by a criminal with a gun at about 00: 45 local time while going back to his home in Rohero neighborhood of Mukaza municipality in Bujumbura city, police report.

Chicago, IL

