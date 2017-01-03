Burundi: African Union Calls for Prob...

Burundi: African Union Calls for Probe of Assassinations

In a declaration issued on 2 January 2017, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, African Union Commission Chairwoman, strongly condemns the assassination of Emmanuel Niyonkuru, Burundian Minister of Environment in the night of 31 December 2016. "We strongly condemn this assassination, as well as all other targeted assassinations and acts of violence committed in the country.

