Burundi: 3 Lessons About the Crisis From Speaking to Those Who Fled It
Burundi's 327,000 refugees are not mere victims but also active citizens, many remaining actively engaged in the country's problems. Burundi will soon mark two years since it was propelled into a political crisis by President Pierre Nkurunziza's determination to be elected to a third term in power.
