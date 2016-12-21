They served an abusive regime. The UN...

They served an abusive regime. The UN made them peacekeepers anyway.

The three officers had received blue badges and slipped blue covers over their helmets. They were now U.N. peacekeepers, sent from Burundi to help protect victims of a brutal war in the Central African Republic.

Chicago, IL

