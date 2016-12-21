Somalia: Amisom Withdrawal From Somal...

Somalia: Amisom Withdrawal From Somalia Delayed

Friday Dec 9 Read more: AllAfrica.com

African leaders are facing a dilemma over plans to start withdrawing peacekeepers from Somalia by October 2018, because there is no guarantee that the country will have been pacified by then. The drawdown, to be completed in 2020, is high on the agenda, as the African Union Mission in Somalia plans a new offensive in early 2017 to capture all the remaining regions in the hands of Al Shabaab.

