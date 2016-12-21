Rwandan Tribunal Charges Ex-military ...

Rwandan Tribunal Charges Ex-military Officer Over Genocide

Thursday Dec 1

Skulls and bones of some of those killed in Rwanda's genocide are seen at a memorial shrine at a Catholic church in Ntarama, Rwanda, April 4, 2014. A Rwandan military tribunal began hearings on Thursday against a former army officer deported from Canada last month to face charges over Rwanda's 1994 genocide.

