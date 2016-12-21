Mkapa cautions on Burundi

Thursday Dec 1

Mkapa has also urged the authorities and political actors to safeguard the gains of the EAC led process and Government efforts to stabilize Burundi. FORMER Tanzanian President who is the Facilitator of the Inter-Burundi Dialogue, Benjamin Mkapa has reiterated his call to all Parties to adhere to non-violent approach in solving the political crisis in the country.

