Kenya Signals Possible ICC Withdrawal

Tuesday Dec 13

Kenya is giving serious thought to withdrawing from the International Criminal Court . During a public address Monday for Kenya's Independence day celebrations, the country's president gave the clearest sign yet it may be headed out of the ICC.

