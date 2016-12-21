Gambia: Banjul May Not Pull Out of Ha...

Gambia: Banjul May Not Pull Out of Hague Court

The International Criminal Court may have had a small reprieve this week from a string of African withdrawals, with Gambia's newly elected President Adama Barrow telling various media outlets that there is no need for Gambia to leave the court. Gambia, alongside Burundi and South Africa, was one of three African countries to announce it's withdrawal from the ICC this year, with Namibia and Kenya rumoured to be close in heel.

