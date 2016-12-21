Five Burundi soldiers slain by DR Con...

Five Burundi soldiers slain by DR Congo guards

Friday Dec 23

"The confrontation began when the Burundian soldiers, who were pursuing rebels from the FNL entered Congolese territory" Five Burundi soldiers who crossed illegally into Congolese territory while chasing anti-government rebels were shot dead by border guards, an army spokesman said Friday. "The confrontation began when the Burundian soldiers, who were pursuing rebels from the FNL entered Congolese territory" after midnight on Wednesday, Major Dieudonne Kajibwami said.

