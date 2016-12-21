Facilitator says Burundi president is...

Facilitator says Burundi president is legitimate

Friday Dec 9

The facilitator in the Burundian crisis, former Tanzanian President William Benjamin Mkapa said the Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza, as well as the 2015 elections, were legitimate. Opposition leaders and some civil society activists have repeatedly questioned Nkurunziza's controversial third term following what they called the violation of the Burundi constitution and the Arusha peace Agreement.

Chicago, IL

