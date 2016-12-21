East Africa: Inter-Burundi Dialogue R...

East Africa: Inter-Burundi Dialogue Resumes to End Bloody Conflict

Thursday Dec 8

Warring parties in the bloody Burundi conflict start meeting here this morning for the third round of Inter-Burundi Dialogue which analysts are doubtful if it would be attended by some of the hardline opposition politicians who have fled the country. The Facilitator of the Dialogue former president Benjamin Mkapa was expected here last night for the reconciliation talks taking place for the first time at home at a time the strife-torn country has seen relative peace in sharp contrast with the clashes which claimed over 400 lives since April last year.

