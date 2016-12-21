East Africa: How Governance Woes Have...

East Africa: How Governance Woes Have Led to Poverty and Insecurity

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A story has been running rounds repeatedly for many years that the East African countries were at the same level of development with those of South East Asia during the independence days for both sides in the early 1960s. For some, that is not imaginable when one compares countries like Singapore and Malaysia to any state in East Africa or rather the rest of sub-Saharan countries except South Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15) Jun '15 QUITTNER June 5 2015 2
clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14) Nov '14 abdi 2
News Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Job recruiting site (Jun '14) Jun '14 Highrisein 1
News Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11) Apr '14 almusli aqulmuslim 15
News the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Abdul Namahoro 1
News Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13) Sep '13 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,267 • Total comments across all topics: 277,423,511

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC