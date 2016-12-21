'DR Congo troops killed 10 Burundian ...

'DR Congo troops killed 10 Burundian soldiers'

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

The Armed Forces of the DRC initially announced the death of five Burundian soldiers who had entered the country overnight on December 21, in the first known clash since the end of the Second Congo War in 2003 The FNL established rear bases in Congo at the start of the Burundian civil war, a partly ethnic conflict that began in 1993 and ended in 2006. Democratic Republic of Congo troops killed 10 soldiers from neighbouring Burundi after they crossed the border last week in pursuit of rebels, the Congolese army said Monday.

