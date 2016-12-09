.com | SA's 'continuing obligation' to ICC

.com | SA's 'continuing obligation' t...

It is unsurprising that those leaders who wish to evade justice seek to shield others accused of injustice, including those indicted of the worst crimes. I do not refer only to President Jacob Zuma's efforts to entertain Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir on South African soil, free of the legal obligation to arrest him and turn him over to the International Criminal Court , but to all three heads of state who have recently commenced withdrawal proceedings from the ICC, who are either currently entangled with the law or could face prosecution.

