.com | Burundi talks: Mediator siding...

.com | Burundi talks: Mediator siding with govt, opposition claims

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: News24

The latest effort to end Burundi's dragging political crisis ran into trouble Friday as the opposition accused the mediator of siding with government by accepting it as "legitimate". Former Tanzanian president Benjamin Mkapa has failed to get peace talks off the ground since he was appointed in March to mediate the crisis, which erupted when President Pierre Nkurunziza decided to run for a third term in office in April 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15) Jun '15 QUITTNER June 5 2015 2
clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14) Nov '14 abdi 2
News Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Job recruiting site (Jun '14) Jun '14 Highrisein 1
News Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11) Apr '14 almusli aqulmuslim 15
News the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Abdul Namahoro 1
News Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13) Sep '13 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,002 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,045

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC