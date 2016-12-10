.com | Burundi talks: Mediator siding with govt, opposition claims

The latest effort to end Burundi's dragging political crisis ran into trouble Friday as the opposition accused the mediator of siding with government by accepting it as "legitimate". Former Tanzanian president Benjamin Mkapa has failed to get peace talks off the ground since he was appointed in March to mediate the crisis, which erupted when President Pierre Nkurunziza decided to run for a third term in office in April 2015.

