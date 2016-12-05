Chinese doctors launch cataract surgery operation in Burundi
About 200 Burundian cataract patients are to be operated upon by Chinese doctors in a two-week campaign dubbed "Walking towards Light", the Burundian health minister has said. "Chinese doctors have deployed here to provide free operations to those patients," said Burundian Health and AIDS Control Minister Dr Josiane Nijimbere at the launch of the campaign last Friday.
