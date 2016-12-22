Burundi Threatens to Sue AU Over Unpaid Peacekeepers' Allowances
Burundi will sue the African Union over months of unpaid wages for its peacekeeping soldiers serving under the continental organization in Somalia, President Pierre Nkurunziza said.
