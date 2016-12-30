Burundi says will pull 5,500 troops from Somalia over money

Burundi's president has threatened to pull out almost 5,500 troops contributing to African Union forces in Somalia over unpaid allowances. Pierre Nkurunziza said Friday that if there is no payment by January, Burundi will recall the more than 5,400 troops from the 22,000-strong regional force protecting Somalia's weak government from al-Shabab extremist attacks.

