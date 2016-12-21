Burundi refugees mark anniversary of ...

Burundi refugees mark anniversary of worst bloodshed

Monday Dec 12 Read more: Daily Monitor

In a church in Rwanda, sobs ring out and candles flicker as refugees from neighbouring Burundi mark a year since one of the deadliest episodes of violence in their crisis-wracked country. Darcy, 32, is one of about 200 Burundians who gathered to commemorate those killed when an attack on military installations by gunmen opposed to President Pierre Nkurunziza lead to a violent crackdown by security forces against those seen as "enemies" of the state.

Chicago, IL

