Burundi recalls Belgium ambassador amid tensions

Saturday Dec 10

" Burundi's foreign minister says the country's ambassador to Belgium has been told to return home amid diplomatic tensions related to political violence in the central African nation. Alain Aime Nyamitwe told The Associated Press on Saturday that Burundi's embassy in Brussels remains open despite the recalling of Ambassador Jeremie Banigwaninzigo.

