Burundi: Nkurunziza's Govt is Legitimate - Negotiator Mkapa
The facilitator in Burundi crisis felt it was essential to end the issue of the legitimacy of President Pierre Nkurunziza to move forward. "Those who want me to question the legitimacy of Pierre Nkurunziza are out of their mind, it is the people who have given legitimacy to the government," Benjamin Mkapa told journalists.
