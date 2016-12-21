Burundi lifts ban on NGOs accused of anti-government activity

NAIROBI: Burundi has halted legal action against 11 non-governmental organisations that were banned due to accusations they conspired with opponents of President Pierre Nkurunziza, the prosecutor general's office said on Saturday. Nkurunziza's government has often accused civil society groups of working against it during a crisis that erupted last year over his disputed election for a third term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.