Burundi general's alleged assassin kills guard, escapes

One of the eight security forces agents suspected of assassinating General Adolph Nshimirimana, the former Intelligence Director close to Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza, escaped on Tuesday evening. The Public Information Officer at the National Police, Pierre Nkurikiye, told the African News Agency that the incident happened when the victim was escorting the suspect to the bank to withdraw money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.