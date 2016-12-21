Burundi cops accuse Belgian diplomats...

Burundi cops accuse Belgian diplomats of undermining security

Friday Dec 16

Burundian police have accused Belgian diplomats of having amassed people of various nationalities, possibly with a view to undermining the security of the state. The Public Information Officer to the National Police, Pierre Nkurikiye, told reporters the police acted because it had information that there were people of different nationalities, "possibly aiming at threatening the state security" who were being housed near the Belgian residences.

