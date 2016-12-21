Burundi: Burundian Trade Union Confed...

Burundi: Burundian Trade Union Confederation Leader Arrested

15 hrs ago

Tharcisse Gahungu, Chairman of the Burundian trade union confederation , was arrested yesterday in Ijenda area of Mugongo-Manga commune in Bujumbura province. A police source says he would have been arrested by agents of the National Intelligence Service.

Chicago, IL

