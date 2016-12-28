Averting Another Crisis in Congo

Averting Another Crisis in Congo

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Bloomberg

Apologists for a despot will invariably mention his ability to maintain stability. Congo's President Joseph Kabila is falling short of even this dismal standard, which may be the most compelling reason for him to give up his unconstitutional effort to stay in power.

Chicago, IL

