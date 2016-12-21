Africa: Gambia Keeps Dream of Deepeni...

Africa: Gambia Keeps Dream of Deepening Democracy Alive

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: AllAfrica.com

The year ends with a gust of transformational winds blowing over the Gambia and Angola , raising hopes that Africa's democracy project is not as dead as it is feared to be. The shock electoral defeat of the Gambia's strongman President Yahya Jammeh by Adama Barrow , a little known former security guard, is particularly significant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15) Jun '15 QUITTNER June 5 2015 2
clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14) Nov '14 abdi 2
News Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Job recruiting site (Jun '14) Jun '14 Highrisein 1
News Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11) Apr '14 almusli aqulmuslim 15
News the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Abdul Namahoro 1
News Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13) Sep '13 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,002 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,041

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC