Willynyamitwe 633x393

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: New Vision

Willy Nyamitwe was returning home on Monday night when "he was met with sustained gunfire and grenade explosions", a high-ranking presidential official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity, Willy Nyamitwe, senior counsellor of Burundi president in charge of press and communication, in Bujumbura during a protest against Rwanda. AFP PHOTO / STRINGER A top advisor to Burundi's president and the most public face of the government has escaped an assassination attempt in the capital Bujumbura, officials said Tuesday.

