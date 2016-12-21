Willynyamitwe 633x393

Willy Nyamitwe was returning home on Monday night when "he was met with sustained gunfire and grenade explosions", a high-ranking presidential official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity, Willy Nyamitwe, senior counsellor of Burundi president in charge of press and communication, in Bujumbura during a protest against Rwanda. AFP PHOTO / STRINGER A top advisor to Burundi's president and the most public face of the government has escaped an assassination attempt in the capital Bujumbura, officials said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.