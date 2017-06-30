UNHCR Delegation to Meet State Counse...

UNHCR Delegation to Meet State Counselor After Rakhine Visit

A delegation led by UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi visited Rakhine State amid an uptick in recent violence. UN officials met with border police Brig-Gen Thura San Lwin in Maungdaw on Monday and visited villages that suffered arson during Myanmar Army security clearance operations.

