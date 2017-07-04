UN body provides new farming techniques for Myanmar to address climate change
The United Nations Development Program is providing new farming techniques for Myanmar as part of a project to address climate change risk on water resources and food security in the dry zone, official report said Tuesday. The new farming techniques include crop spacing method, drought resistant crop selection, water conservation and environmentally sensitive livestock husbandry practices.
