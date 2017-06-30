The Military's Offensive Against the Media

The last act of aggression happened on Monday when the military arrested The Irrawaddy's senior reporter Lawi Weng and two Democratic Voice of Burma reporters, Aye Nai and Pyae Bone Naing, also known as Pyae Phone Aung. Now the military has charged them as having violated Article 17 of the Unlawful Associations Act as they ventured into territory controlled by the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, as part of a reporting trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.