Restaurant Review: Daw Shan Ma

Opened last month, Daw Shan Ma is proving a popular local haunt serving up hearty and authentic Shan State street fare in a snazzy fast-food setting. The clean bright restaurant with an open kitchen was opened by partners Ma Su Su Htwe and Jessica Spanton on the far eastern end of Bogyoke Road in a quiet Pazundaung Township neighborhood.

