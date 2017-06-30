Relatives of Slain Yangon Family Reject Police Statement
Relatives of a family of four found dead in Yangon's Mingaladon Township in August last year have disputed a police report suggesting the family's father, U Soe Naung, killed his wife and two sons before killing himself. The four-member family-retired police lieutenant U Soe Naung, 37, his wife Daw Cherry Pwint, 34, their sons Han Thura, 13, and Swan Htet Myat, 8-was found dead with knife wounds at their house in Mingaladon Township on Aug. 20, 2016, shocking the Yangon public.
