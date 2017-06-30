Policeman Injured in Grenade Attack o...

Policeman Injured in Grenade Attack on Hsipaw Police Station

A policeman was wounded when Hsipaw Township police station in northern Shan State was attacked with an improvised grenade early on Sunday morning. A motorcyclist threw the explosive device into the station compound in the northeast of downtown Hsipaw at 4:30 a.m. before escaping, according to a statement released by the Commander-in-Chief's Office.

