Norway returns illegally-imported Buddha statue to Myanmar

Norway has returned a Buddha statue to Myanmar, the place of origin of the cultural artefact, after the Norwegian Customs identified the statue as illegally imported in 2011, official media reported Friday. The Myanmar Buddha statue was handed over back by visiting Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende to Myanmar Minister of Religious Affairs and Culture Thura U Aung Ko in Nay Pyi Taw Thursday, signifying an important event in cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.