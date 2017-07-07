Norway returns illegally-imported Buddha statue to Myanmar
Norway has returned a Buddha statue to Myanmar, the place of origin of the cultural artefact, after the Norwegian Customs identified the statue as illegally imported in 2011, official media reported Friday. The Myanmar Buddha statue was handed over back by visiting Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende to Myanmar Minister of Religious Affairs and Culture Thura U Aung Ko in Nay Pyi Taw Thursday, signifying an important event in cultural cooperation between the two countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC