Myanmar Strives For Nominating Shweda...

Myanmar Strives For Nominating Shwedagon Pagoda As World Cultural Heritage In 2020

1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Myanmar is striving for nominating its well-known Shwedagon Pagoda as one of the cultural heritages of UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2020, official media reported Friday. China's Xinhua news agency reported the 99-meter-high Shwedagon is situated on Singuttara hill, west of Kandawgyi Lake in Yangon.

