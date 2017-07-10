Myanmar Migrants Turn Work Permits into Fashion Statement

Although Thailand's new decree on foreign labor has scared many migrant workers back to their homeland, other Myanmar people with legal documentation allowing them to live and work in Thailand have apparently welcomed the new regulationsa by posting photos of themselves modeling the required documents. Several people from Tachileik, the border town in Shan State across the river from Mae Sai in Thailand's Chiang Rai province, shared their pictures on Facebook-perhaps starting a new fashion trend of "document necklaces"-stringing together their passports, ID cards and employment documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.