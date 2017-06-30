Myanmar: Investigate Torture, Death of Ethnic Ta'ang
Myanmar Army soldiers arbitrarily detained and tortured dozens of civilians from a village in northern Shan State last week, said Fortify Rights today. Residents of the village later found the dead body of one of the men who had been taken by the military.
