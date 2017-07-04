Myanmar defense chief calls military plane crash great loss for nation, armed forces
Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing said the air crash of a military plane on June 7 was a great loss for the nation and the armed forces. "Loss of lives involved in this accident is assumed to be the loss of every individual in the nation," Min Aung Hlaing told a meeting at the Army Headquarters in Nay Pyi Taw, the Myanmar News Agency reported on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC