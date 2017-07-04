Myanmar defense chief calls military ...

Myanmar defense chief calls military plane crash great loss for nation, armed forces

Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing said the air crash of a military plane on June 7 was a great loss for the nation and the armed forces. "Loss of lives involved in this accident is assumed to be the loss of every individual in the nation," Min Aung Hlaing told a meeting at the Army Headquarters in Nay Pyi Taw, the Myanmar News Agency reported on Tuesday.

