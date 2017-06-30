Mob Kill Rohingya Muslim in Rakhine

Mob Kill Rohingya Muslim in Rakhine

17 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The man was one of seven self-identifying Rohingya Muslims from Dapaing camp for internally displaced people on the outskirts of Sittwe taken by police to witness a trial in Sittwe Township court, according to the major, although details of the trial have not been released. The group visited Ywar Gyi Mrauk quarter two kilometers from the court in downtown Sittwe during a break in the trial, he said, when they were attacked by a gang of men from the ward.

