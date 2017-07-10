Majority of Joint Ceasefire Monitorin...

Majority of Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Committee Complaints are Territorial Disputes

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The Union-level joint ceasefire monitoring committee said almost 70 percent of the complaints it has received were territorial disputes that would soon be assessed by verification teams. The JMC held its 11th regular meeting from July 3-5 in Yangon's National Reconciliation and Peace Center office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 282,289,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC