India-Myanmar Kaladan Multimodal Transportation Project in progress

Six cargo vessels donated by India have been transferred to the Myanmar side over the past two days as part of the joint Myanmar-India Kaladan Multimodal Transportation Project. Handed over by India at the Sittway Port in Myanmar's western Rakhine state, the six cargo vessels, worth 81.29 million U.S. dollars, are in readiness to transport goods and passengers along the river.

Chicago, IL

