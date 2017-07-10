Gen Aung San's Secretariat Office to ...

Gen Aung San's Secretariat Office to be Restored, Open to Public on Martyrs' Day

22 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

For the first time in decades, visitors to Yangon's Secretariat building on Martyrs' Day will get a glimpse as to how Gen Aung San's office once looked just before the independence hero and his Cabinet were assassinated there 70 years ago. The Cabinet meeting room inside the western wing of the complex was in use by various administrations since 1905 and served as Gen Aung San's office.

Chicago, IL

