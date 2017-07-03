Dynamite fishing, drugs, threaten Myanmar's 'sea gypsies'

With a swift breath the teenage boy dives into the turquoise waters of southern Myanmar, a spear clutched in his hand, but below him lies nothing but a graveyard of broken, grey coral. He is one of the Moken, a nomadic seafaring tribe who have perfected this freedive fishing technique over hundreds of years among the 800 islands that dot the Myeik archipelago and neighboring southern Thailand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.