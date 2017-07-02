Dubai-based carrier Emirates launches...

Dubai-based carrier Emirates launches daily flights to Cambodian capital

3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Dubai-based carrier Emirates touched down at Phnom Penh International Airport on Saturday night, marking its start of daily flights between Dubai and Phnom Penh. The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft was welcomed by a traditional water salute upon its arrival at 9:25 p.m. local time.

