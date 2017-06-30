Detained Journalists' Families Allowed First Prison Visit

Family members of journalists detained in northern Shan State said their loved ones are "in good health" after they were allowed prison visits for the first time on Monday. Lawi Weng, also known as U Thein Zaw, from The Irrawaddy, and U Aye Nai and Pyae Bone Aung from the Democratic Voice of Burma were arrested by the Myanmar Army on Monday, June 26, and and handed over to the police last Thursday.

