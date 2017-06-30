Animal Quest visits Lake Co. towns th...

Animal Quest visits Lake Co. towns this month

Animal Quest, an Antioch-based organization that provides live animal presentations and mini petting zoos for events of all occasions, is brining animals from their exotic menagerie to Lake County towns later this month. The organization has 52 animals of all kinds, including a mini pig named Nigel, an African pygmy hedgehog named Quincy, a Burmese python named Jig and a Quaker Parrot named Flapjack.

